Hamas Is Beheading Israeli Soldiers

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has said that Hamas fighters have “beheaded Israeli soldiers” and have been described as “worse than ISIS.”
They’re war criminals.
The IDF has denounced Hamas as “savages, animals and butchers” as the Israeli air force unleashed carpet bombings across parts of the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces said, “Hamas has released footage of them beheading captured soldiers.
As reported earlier, Hamas threatens to kill a hostage on air for every civilian killed in an unannounced bombing.
They butchered a young couple who hid their 10-month-old twins in a bomb shelter. The babies were found about 14 hours later and handed over to their grandmother.
Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, reportedly tried to fight off the militants who attacked them in their home but did not survive.
Another young woman, the sister of an Israeli TV personality, died at the now infamous peace music festival after playing dead for hours. She died in her boyfriend’s arms. He was shot in the back but expected to survive.
She was killed execution style.
Hamas are monsters, evil psychopaths, and anything Israel does to them is fine with me. They’re no different from ISIS, and these are the people Democrats have funded and supported.
This is what terrorism looks like, and we have open borders. They will come for us and our children.
The last moments of Shani Louk before the attack:
This situation does not warrant a military response by the USA, which has given so much military equipment to both sides. There are horror stories all over the Earth. We do not hear about the Ukraine atrocities because the USA has a blackout on information in that war. We do not hear about the 70,000+ Americans killed by fentanyl a year, caused by our US government. I am not going to let this media storm over this event in the middle east to distract me from the real problems America faces.
McCarthy came back to town and just made a complete fool of himself again, incessantly speaking about the horrible events in Israel, playing up to the powerful Israel lobby. He also again attacked the 8 members who properly voted to remove him for cause. It sounded to me like subtle threats against conservative members. His speech accomplished making him look worse than last week, when he was exposed as a complete failure. This is a signal that the RINOs intend to make things very difficult for speaker Jordan. It is also a signal that the RINOs will fight hard for another $100 billion to Ukraine in response to completely unrelated events in Israel.