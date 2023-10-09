Hamas Is Beheading Israeli Soldiers

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has said that Hamas fighters have “beheaded Israeli soldiers” and have been described as “worse than ISIS.”

They’re war criminals.

The IDF has denounced Hamas as “savages, animals and butchers” as the Israeli air force unleashed carpet bombings across parts of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces said, “Hamas has released footage of them beheading captured soldiers.

As reported earlier, Hamas threatens to kill a hostage on air for every civilian killed in an unannounced bombing.

They butchered a young couple who hid their 10-month-old twins in a bomb shelter. The babies were found about 14 hours later and handed over to their grandmother.

Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, reportedly tried to fight off the militants who attacked them in their home but did not survive.

Another young woman, the sister of an Israeli TV personality, died at the now infamous peace music festival after playing dead for hours. She died in her boyfriend’s arms. He was shot in the back but expected to survive.

She was killed execution style.

Hamas are monsters, evil psychopaths, and anything Israel does to them is fine with me. They’re no different from ISIS, and these are the people Democrats have funded and supported.

This is what terrorism looks like, and we have open borders. They will come for us and our children.

The last moments of Shani Louk before the attack:

