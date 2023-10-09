Zelensky Blames Russia for Massacre in Israel

Ukrainian President Zelensky used the horrific attack in Israel as an opportunity to promote his interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video on Monday blaming the attacks on Israel by Hamas on Russia and Vladamir Putin.

He claims he has evidence, but no one has presented any. The war is regional between Israel and Middle Eastern terrorist organizations.

Zelensky wrote on the X post linked to the video:

“We have data very clearly proving that Russia is interested in inciting war in the Middle East. So that a new source of pain and suffering would erode global unity and exacerbate cleavages and controversies, helping Russia in destroying freedom in Europe.

He claimed Russia wanted to start a war in the Middle East so he could destroy freedom in Europe.

“We can see Russian propagandists gloating. We can see Moscow’s Iranian friends openly extending a helping hand to those who attacked Israel.

“All of this represents a much greater threat than the world is currently aware of. The world wars of the past were triggered by local aggressions.

“We know how to counter this threat. We have already prepared the necessary steps. And our primary goal is to protect the need for maximum global unity.”

He didn’t address the horror Israelis were experiencing. He needs to go away now.

If there is no Sun it is Putin’s fault, if there is Sun it is also Putin’s fault! Zelensky Blames Putin for – Conflict pic.twitter.com/7ozkXdElGi — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) October 9, 2023

Zelensky Asks If This Is A Bad Time To Maybe Get A Couple More Billion https://t.co/ipITvX6VJa pic.twitter.com/jN6NGAflNM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 9, 2023

