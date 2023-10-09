Zelensky Blames Russia for Massacre in Israel

Ukrainian President Zelensky used the horrific attack in Israel as an opportunity to promote his interests.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video on Monday blaming the attacks on Israel by Hamas on Russia and Vladamir Putin.
He claims he has evidence, but no one has presented any. The war is regional between Israel and Middle Eastern terrorist organizations.
Zelensky wrote on the X post linked to the video:
“We have data very clearly proving that Russia is interested in inciting war in the Middle East. So that a new source of pain and suffering would erode global unity and exacerbate cleavages and controversies, helping Russia in destroying freedom in Europe.
He claimed Russia wanted to start a war in the Middle East so he could destroy freedom in Europe.
“We can see Russian propagandists gloating. We can see Moscow’s Iranian friends openly extending a helping hand to those who attacked Israel.
“All of this represents a much greater threat than the world is currently aware of. The world wars of the past were triggered by local aggressions.
“We know how to counter this threat. We have already prepared the necessary steps. And our primary goal is to protect the need for maximum global unity.”
He didn’t address the horror Israelis were experiencing. He needs to go away now.
If there is no Sun it is Putin’s fault, if there is Sun it is also Putin’s fault!
Zelensky Blames Putin for – Conflict pic.twitter.com/7ozkXdElGi
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) October 9, 2023
Zelensky Asks If This Is A Bad Time To Maybe Get A Couple More Billion https://t.co/ipITvX6VJa pic.twitter.com/jN6NGAflNM
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 9, 2023
He’s likely worried the money will end. Also, the focus for Ukraine will start to diminish as the war escalates in the north.
I noticed many channels supporting Russia in the operation are beyond anti-Semitic. They sound no different than Hamas. I was certainly disappointed in The Duran. I assumed they would be objective, but Leftists seldom change, especially with Mercouris. In his analysis he kept stating how he had to be “careful” with what he said. He warned Israel that it would be committing war crimes if it cut off electricity and other services, which they subsequently did. He also called it a war crime if Israel started bombing Gaza, which they’ve done. So, he has called Israel war criminals. Evidently he doesn’t know the Geneva Convention. I certainly won’t listen to them again so I have no idea what their opinions are with everything learned since then.
There is a ray of hope that the GOP in the house may block lots of money going to Ukraine. A speaker Jordan would have lots of power to do that. We see Biden pretending to build a wall now. That is a stunt to keep the condition of building more wall out of a spending bill, and to fool voters. The left has no intention of securing the border, only the most gullible people think otherwise. The dems/RINOs have accomplished their invasion of America, it is now time to pretend they are for border security in preparation for the election in a year.