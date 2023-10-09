According to the Wall Street Journal, pro-Ukraine senators from both parties are concerned about the shift in leadership in the House, so they want to give Zelensky $50 billion to $100 billion, allegedly for the year.

They plan to move quickly. The amount far exceeds the $24 billion Biden requested. Now, Ukraine supporters in the Senate aim to offer a much bigger and longer-term package—with a price tag between $50 billion and $100 billion.

The pro-Ukrainian warmongers say nothing will affect America’s long-term commitment to Ukraine.

“I want to be one and done,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.). “I want to get them through next fighting season, through next year, so the Russians would realize this gets worse for them, not better.”

A growing number of Republicans are resisting.

We don’t have any money. Any money we spend on Ukraine is borrowed from China or printed out of thin air. And our borders are open. These congresspeople are more concerned about Ukraine than their own country.

We support the entire Ukraine government.

In addition to weapons and cash, the US buys seeds and fertilizer for Ukraine’s farmers, pays the salaries of 57,000 first responders, and subsidizes small businesses. The US funds the bureaucrat’s salaries and pensions.

The U.S. also funds the divers clearing unexploded ammunition from the country’s rivers – to make them safe again for swimming and fishing.

US taxpayers pay the salary of Joy, the rescue dog.

The U.S. government subsidizes small businesses… For example, we support Tatiana Abramova’s knitwear company.

It is unknown how the weekend attack on Israel by Palestinian militants might alter lawmakers’ thinking on aid for Ukraine. The US wants to help Israel.

The ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker further imperils future Ukraine funding. Even if the new speaker supports Ukraine aid, with a historically narrow margin of 221-212, he could lose no more than four GOP votes to advance most legislation if all House Democrats vote no.

Pro-Ukraine senators said new aid would need to move sometime between when the Senate returns from recess on Oct. 16 and when the current stopgap spending bill is set to expire on Nov. 17.

“A lot of us feel like there is some logic there: Rather than try to do this in small bites that may get harder and harder and harder, let’s just be candid with people about what the longer term need is and see if we can do it,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.). “We do think we’ve got the votes in both houses to do it.”

Related