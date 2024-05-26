Hamas Launched a Barrage of Rockets from Rafah Into Israel

Hamas launched a rocket attack from Rafah, Gaza, targeting central Israel, including Tel Aviv, marking the first attack on the city in months. The attack involved eight projectiles and was launched near two mosques.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) responded by striking the rocket launcher shortly after the attack. The incident occurred amidst ongoing Israeli military operations in Rafah

The conflict has seen significant casualties, with reports indicating that 81 Palestinians were killed in Gaza

The rocket launcher that fired 8 projectiles from the area of Rafah toward central Israel was situated near 2 mosques. Shortly after the attack, the rocket launcher was struck by an IAF aircraft. While we facilitate aid to the Rafah area, Hamas fires rockets toward Israeli… https://t.co/X0ti5trL36 pic.twitter.com/2Jt8ve8BT1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 26, 2024

The IDF says it destroyed a rocket launcher in southern Gaza’s Rafah used by Hamas to fire a barrage of eight long-range projectiles at central Israel earlier today A fighter jet hit the site, which the IDF says is located near two mosques. pic.twitter.com/3A2BFF8PKh — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 26, 2024

Galilee Forest: Falling rocket debris has started a sizable forest fire in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/6rkp9icaN3 — (((IsraelMatzav))) (@IsraelMatzav) May 26, 2024

