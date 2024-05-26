Hamas Launched a Barrage of Rockets from Rafah Into Israel

By
M DOWLING
-
0
7

Hamas launched a rocket attack from Rafah, Gaza, targeting central Israel, including Tel Aviv, marking the first attack on the city in months. The attack involved eight projectiles and was launched near two mosques.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) responded by striking the rocket launcher shortly after the attack. The incident occurred amidst ongoing Israeli military operations in Rafah

The conflict has seen significant casualties, with reports indicating that 81 Palestinians were killed in Gaza


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments