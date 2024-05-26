“Deranged Nut” Sets a Man on Fire on the NYC Subway

On Saturday, 49-year-old Nile Taylor was arrested after allegedly throwing an unknown flammable substance at a man on the New York City subway. The man shielded his fiancée from the attack, which caused severe burns on his body.

According to ABC 7, Taylor was charged with assault, arson, and reckless engagement, along with petty larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

This isn’t his first attempt to set a person on fire.

“The deranged nut who tossed flaming liquid at an unsuspecting straphanger also tried to torch a group of commuters at a Manhattan subway station earlier this year, cops said Sunday.’

“Police said Nile Taylor, 49, was charged over a similar Feb. 5 incident at the West 28th Street subway station.

“Surveillance footage from the February incident shows a man, now identified as Taylor, holding two cans of flammable liquid and hurling them at a group of people at the station. No one was hurt.

Taylor escaped and was on the lam until now. “He is now charged with assault, arson, reckless endangerment, and weapons possession in the February case.”

Taylor was also arrested for theft in a sealed case and for criminal possession of a weapon in 1997.

The severely injured 23-year-old Petrit Alijaj said it was worth it to protect his fiancee.

He somehow got the burning shirt off. “So while I was running, I was burning.”

The rider was going to see the Statue of Liberty with his fiancee. He suffered severe burns on his neck, ears, chest, arms, and left hand. The doctors told him that he had burns on 30 percent of his body.

