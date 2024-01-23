Hamas Rejects Israel’s Offer of a Two-Month Pause

Israel offered Hamas a two-month pause in the fighting along with the release of Palestinian prisoners to secure the release of the hostages in Gaza.

Hamas has rejected it.

The Times of Israel reported that a senior Egyptian spoke to The Associated Press to say the terror group has rejected Israel’s proposal.

The official says Hamas leaders have also refused to leave Gaza and are demanding that Israel fully withdraw from the territory and allow Palestinians to return to their homes.

Under Israel’s proposal, Yahya Sinwar and other top Hamas leaders in Gaza would be allowed to relocate to other countries.

The official says Egypt and Qatar, which have brokered past agreements between Israel and Hamas, are developing a multi-stage proposal to try to bridge the gaps. The proposal would include ending the war, releasing the hostages, and putting forth a vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel won’t agree to that. Hamas’s only leverage is the hostages, and it’s not enough to end the war.

