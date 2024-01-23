The Bombshell Chart the Government Didn’t Want You to See

Yesterday, we reported via America First Legal that more bombshell information has come out about the government – CISA – censoring Americans who were telling the truth about mail-in voting despite knowing it could be fraught with fraud. They also knew voting in person was not a COVID risk. Elon Musk published that chart below that helps clarify what this means.

America First Legal (AFL) released new documents f rom its lawsuit against the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for records from its Mis-, Dis-, and Malinformation (MDM) team regarding the 2020 election.

By September 2020 , CISA was aware that the evidence established that in-person voting did not increase the spread of COVID-19. They knew that mass “vote-by-mail” schemes posed “major challenges,” including “the process of mailing and returning ballots,” the “high numbers of improperly completed ballots (figures not yet released),” and “the shortage of personnel to process ballots in a prompt manner.”

Despite this, they continued supporting the voting policy changes.

By October 2020 , CISA had created a chart specifying six significant fraud risks presented by mail-in voting. CISA shared these findings in an “unclassified media tour” on the Friday before Election Tuesday.

Yet, The Washington Post and other similar outlets covered up the evidence. focused on CISA’s “independence from Trump” and CISA Director Chris Kreb’s “statements about the security of mail-in ballots” that “directly contradict” Trump.

Of all the risks it identified, CISA appeared to focus the most on monitoring and censoring the mail-in voting risk “narrative. “

