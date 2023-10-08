Hamas Supporters, Antifa and BLM Call for Israel’s Destruction in US Cities

Unspeakable crimes are being committed against the most innocent of people in Israel: the elderly, grandparents, parents, and children – civilians who were just trying to live their lives. Women are gang raped and slaughtered, men tortured and killed, small children kept in cages or killed. These are war crimes, and Hamas, Palestinian militants, are rejoicing and laughing as they commit them. The response in cities in New York is horrifying. They are rallying in support of the terrorists with a great deal of help from Antifa and BLM.

Palestinians and supporters filled downtown Chicago, condemning Jews and calling for Intifada. An Intifada is an armed uprising of Palestinians against Israel based on their claim that Israel illegally occupied the West Bank and Gaza Strip since 1987.

Real footage of a downtown Chicago Pro-Palestine demonstration, unlike the misleading videos you might have come across elsewhere. #chicago #palestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/hi5HxE3708 — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) October 8, 2023

AOC’s wing of the Democratic Socialists organized the rally in New York City. The sign in this photo, “By Any Means Necessary,” is the slogan of the Communist militants of Antifa.

In Times Square, New York, the radicals chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” The slogan is a call to arms for those who want to destroy Israel. It can have other meanings, but this is what Palestinians mean. Their militant wing, Hamas, which they elected into power, is funded by Iran and serves as their proxy. Their mission statement is to destroy Israel. It’s their sole reason for existing.

Communist Black Lives Matter and Antifa have joined these groups.

This slogan, which basically means Israel has no right to exist on the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea—in other words, at all—has long been endorsed by Islamist groups that openly call for eliminating Israel. It’s often heard on university campuses and in at least one New York City mosque.

Chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” in front of Times Square, NYC. pic.twitter.com/7PiGQ67sFZ — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) October 8, 2023

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine forces faced off in Times Square.

They are chanting, “Resistance is justified.” It’s not just Hamas supporters per se. You need to know that many of the people joining the Arabs and stirring up the crowd are communist youth exploiting their anger.

Look at what Hamas is doing to this 12-year-old Israeli boy.

