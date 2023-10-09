Mike Pence Blames His Primary Opponents for Hamas Attack

Presidential candidate Mike Pence gave an interview to CNN on Sunday and blamed his primary opponents for the attack in Israel. He began by blaming Joe Biden but then picked off his non-warmingering opponents. He has called them isolationists and appeasers.

In the clip below, warmonger Pence, who is polling at 3%, began by saying Joe Biden “had a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, emboldened the enemies of freedom around the world, and now war is raging in Eastern Europe. President Joe Biden’s kowtowing for the last 2 1/2 years to the Mullahs in Iran, lifting sanctions, begging them to get back in the Iran nuclear deal, and then paying $6 billion in a ransom for hostages, I think, set the conditions for this unprecedented terrorist attack by Hamas against Israel.

“But I also believe this is what happens when we have leading voices like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramasamy, and Ron DeSantis signaling a retreat from America’s role as leader of the free world… look, what happened in Ukraine was an unprovoked invasion by Russia. What happened this weekend was an unprovoked invasion by Hamas into Israel.

“And I really believe now more than ever, both the debate within the Republican Party and the debate within America is whether or not we’re going to once again stand without apology as the leader of the free world, as the arsenal of democracy, the heartbreaking images coming out of both of these theatres of operations, remind us that America is the indispensable leader of the free world. And if I’m president of the United States, I will lead from American strength.”

Wow, where do you start?

Pence thinks if you don’t go to war, you’re weak. He’s a Bushie relic. He blamed everyone but the terrorists.

The Ukraine and Israel wars are totally different. The Biden administration set the stage for the invasion and never engaged in diplomacy. Israel was attacked over a so-called occupation that ended in 2005. The Ukraine War never should have happened.

It’s pretty despicable to blame a genocidal attack in Israel on his opponents. How low can you go?

This is what happens when we have leading voices like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis signaling retreat from America’s role as leader of the free world. When I’m President of the United States, we’ll lead from American Strength. pic.twitter.com/gW3HaN4fIp — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 8, 2023

According to Politico, he made similar comments at an event in Nebraska last week. Former Vice President Mike Pence tore into Donald Trump and pointed to isolationism in the Republican Party as complicit in the sweeping Hamas attack on Israel, decrying American “retreat on the world stage.”

In a scathing rebuke, Pence faulted “voices of appeasement like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis that I believe have run contrary to the tradition in our party that America is the leader of the free world.”

Pence said Republicans have “embraced the language of isolationism and appeasement.” “This is also what happens when you have leaders in the Republican Party signaling retreat on the world stage,” Pence said.

Then he stole a line from Reagan: “It’s time to get back to peace through strength.” [Reagan didn’t mean to go to war without engaging in diplomacy.]

Related