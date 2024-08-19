Hamas Terrorists Reject Another Peace Deal

Negotiators, the US, and Israel agreed to a bridge deal that would lead to a ceasefire. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said a deal was close. No one really believed that except the NY Times. We doubt Blinken believed that.

Hamas rejected the latest proposal.

You can’t negotiate with a terrorist group. I don’t know when this administration will realize it.

Hamas will not change their demands, which are ridiculous. Israel would have to agree never to attack them again.

The longer this goes on, and Israel is delayed in finishing the war, the more dangerous it becomes. The risk of escalation grows as the US intervenes stupidly. It’s not clear how long Iran will hold off. The only thing that keeps around from attacking Israel is Israel has nuclear weapons that they will use.

At the same time, Hezbollah continues to target Israel, launching missiles from Jordan, which could bring Jordan into the fight on the side of the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the US does nothing about Iran, and they are still making money. In fact, the US brags about funding both sides of the war. It’s madness. It could be stupidity or some kind of ideologically-induced mental illness.

A stalemate in the negotiations would also make an attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel much more likely.

Both Tehran and Hezbollah have vowed revenge for Israeli assassinations in Beirut and Tehran, but have held their fire so far.