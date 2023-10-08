Hamas Thanks Iran for All the Weapons, Missiles, and Tanks

As we reported yesterday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller wrote on X, “Let’s be clear: the deal to bring U.S. citizens home from Iran has nothing to do with the horrific attack on Israel. Not a penny has been spent, and when it is, it can only go for humanitarian needs like food and medicine. Anything to the contrary is false.”

You’d have to be some kind of stupid to believe that.

Miller wants you to believe that the billions the regime gave to Iran, a terrorist state, doesn’t affect their ability to attack Israel. The Biden administration released $6 billion dollars, allegedly for humanitarian needs, and lifted a block on money in Iran in the amount of ten billion dollars released to Iraq that most people didn’t know about. That brings the total to $16,000,000,000.

The regime knows how bad it looks because it is bad. The Biden-Obama regime has failed in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and now Israel. I say Biden-Obama because the White House advisors are mostly tied to him, and Jen Psaki already admits the two speak frequently.

They also want you to believe Russia, not Iran, is behind this, but the evidence is in. Iran is behind it, and they have access to ten billion dollars to keep it going.

The spokesperson for the largest Hamas brigade in Gaza thanked Iran for their extensive help – weapons, money, missiles, and tanks. Hamas is funded by Iran, period! Palestinian militants Hamas have a mission statement, which is to destroy Israel.

Breaking News Israel: Spokesperson of Izzuddin Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaidah: “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran who provided us with weapons, money and other equipment! He gave us missiles to destroy Zionist fortresses, and helped us with standard anti-tank missiles!”… pic.twitter.com/bP6rCGMHQ6 — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) October 8, 2023

THE TERRORISM OF PALESTINIANS AND HAMAS

The Palestinian Hamas leftists are extremely brutal, and they are here in this country thanks to daily violations of immigration laws and open borders. Terrorist-aligned operatives are even in Congress and the White House.

Hamas’s latest terror act is to lock little Israeli children in cages and film it for the world. The hostages were all taken to Gaza.

This could happen in the US if we keep these borders open and encourage these people to come here. It might be too late now.

It’s not racist to block these “immigrants.” It’s common sense. They don’t assimilate and they want to kill Westerners and Israelis.

Children have been locked in cells. Hamas militants have published a video that shows them holding Israeli children hostage. Here, we are gathering all the facts: https://t.co/5uIgUDSlTO #Israel #Hamas pic.twitter.com/Up6UACZQgt — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) October 8, 2023

The Palestinian Hamas Terrorists were able to succeed as much as they had, despite a very secure border, because they dropped drone bombs on the border. They came from every direction, land, sea, and air.

War in Israel–last 30 hours. pic.twitter.com/EdCarXTqg0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

The people who are against Israel in the US are the Democrat Left, starting with the congressional Squad.

Would be funny if it wasn’t so sad. Just one country in the Middle East where it’s ok to be gay – Israel. https://t.co/O4IlZrcaff — Peter Ford (@mrpford) October 8, 2023

