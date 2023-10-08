Congress Members Promote Rally for Hamas-Aligned Palestinians

The anti-Semitic Squad in Congress, who call themselves Democrat Socialists, will rally to support Palestine today after the horrendous Hamas terror attacks continue in Israel. Palestinians are Hamas.

It’s the All Out for Palestine rally as Israel faces the worst assault in its history.

The New York chapter of Democratic Socialists is holding the rally. They’re far more extreme than socialists.

The members of the Democrat Socialist squad include Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Rashida, Tlaib, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Jamaal Bowman, and Gary Casar.

They’re out in the open with their antisemitism now, and many more people like them are coming through the border.

The latest death and wounded toll in Israel, a country of only nine million people, is devastating. At least 100 are held captive, 600 are murdered, and over 2,000 are injured. A massacre like this can quickly happen in the United States as unvetted people from terrorist countries flood our borders and disappear onto the streets and neighborhoods where we live.

It’s also the reason we need firearms. I’d advise everyone to arm up.

We have too many terrorist sympathizers in the West, and it’s not Trump supporters as the DC denizens would have you believe.

Hamas, the militant arm of Palestinians, attacked Israel by air, land, and sea and went door-to-door, torturing and slaughtering harmless civilians of all ages. After this, the Squad Democrats in Congress called for a cease-fire. Rashida didn’t even condemn the attacks – she’s honest.

Omar said we needed to call for “de-escalation and cease-fire” but claimed she opposed the violence.

“I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East,” said Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. “No child and family should ever endure this kind of violence or fear, and this violence will not solve the ongoing oppression and occupation in the region. An immediate cease-fire and de-escalation is urgently needed to save lives.”

Ayanna Presley said, “These devastating attacks on Israelis are deeply alarming, and my heart breaks.” Then she added we need an “immediate cease-fire and de-escalation.”

Bowman said in a statement, “We need a way to end the deadly violence that is killing and traumatizing generations of Israelis and Palestinians alike – including the blockade of Gaza. Cori Bush is “heartbroken” but wants an “immediate cease-fire and de-escalation.”

It’s important to note that never once did any of the Squad members call for peace in de-escalation in Ukraine.

If Israel doesn’t respond, we all know they will be destroyed.

All Palestinians in Gaza are aligned with Hamas terrorists since they voted them into power. Hamas is Palestinian, and Palestinians are Hamas. That’s why there is a blockade of Gaza. Israelis are trying to stop Palestinian terrorists from killing them.

If they want a nation called Palestine, they can call Gaza Palestine. That’s not the issue. They want to kill all the Jews. That’s the issue.

The Democratic Socialists of America are holding a rally in New York City today in support of Hamas. To support Hamas in their butchering and kidnapping of innocent Israeli civilians.

Let us all be clear. Israel was attacked by Hamas. This was an organized assault. Hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/P01F4eaR4f — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 8, 2023

BREAKING: PRO HAMAS PALESTINIAN TERROR SUPPORTERS ARE TAKING TO THE STREETS IN FLORIDA An Islamic terrorist sympathizing group in Tampa, Florida known as “Resistance of Tampa Bay” is having a pro-HAMAS rally in Tampa, Florida on Sunday October 8, 2023. In the… pic.twitter.com/DzZdFTqfc2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 8, 2023

Germany, the UK, Spain, and France all had people rallying for the terrorists.

London tonight. Celebrating the murder, kidnapping and bombing of innocent people. Why are foreign conflicts now played out on the streets of Britain? pic.twitter.com/H90mKE7pP0 — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 7, 2023

Related