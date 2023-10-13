Hamas Uses Abducted Israeli Babies, Toddlers as Human Shields

The people of Gaza are Hamas and Hamas are the people of Gaza. The Gazans voted for Hamas and they’ve supported Hamas all along. When Hamas attacks Israel, they will take to the streets to cheer. Now they’re all being forced to stay, physically forced by Hamas as Israelis bomb.

The cowards and propagandists of Hamas are using abducted Israeli babies and toddlers as human shields. They’re also using their own people as human shields.

Israel just cut off their Internet.

