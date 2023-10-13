Dem Says Females Just Have to Work Harder to Beat Trans [Males]

Wisconsin State Democratic Rep Dave Considine said during a debate on a bill to ban boys from playing in girl’s sports that if a boy is beating a girl, it means he’s better than her, and she just needs to work harder. He got the idea from his grandchild.

In what world does that make logical sense? Trans “women” or “girls” are men, and most are simply gay. This entire movement is a scam to push a Marxist agenda. The youth have been brainwashed. Sad, they will grow up destroying themselves as women and girl’s rights disappear. The male patriarchy they feared has won.

This man is a dope.

Related