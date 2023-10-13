Dem Says Females Just Have to Work Harder to Beat Trans [Males]

By
M Dowling
-
1
38

Wisconsin State Democratic Rep Dave Considine said during a debate on a bill to ban boys from playing in girl’s sports that if a boy is beating a girl, it means he’s better than her, and she just needs to work harder. He got the idea from his grandchild.

In what world does that make logical sense? Trans “women” or “girls” are men, and most are simply gay. This entire movement is a scam to push a Marxist agenda. The youth have been brainwashed. Sad, they will grow up destroying themselves as women and girl’s rights disappear. The male patriarchy they feared has won.

This man is a dope.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
32 minutes ago

Female (and male) democrat voters have a completely contradictory position on the rights of women. They say they are all for the rights of females. In practice, they are not.

If that granddaughter were ethically and logically balanced, she would call the male winner a cheater. That granddaughter may have a predisposition for cheating herself.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz