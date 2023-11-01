Why Biden’s Administration Lifted the Razor Wire

Border Hawk News cameras captured the moment Border Patrol used heavy machinery to raise concertina wire erected by Texas authorities.

“Biden Regime Deploys Heavy Machinery to LIFT Razor Wire for Massive Mob of Illegals at Rio Grande Border Hawk cameras captured the moment Border Patrol used heavy machinery to raise concertina wire erected by Texas authorities – just as a group of more than 300 illegal aliens ‘coincidentally’ arrived in the area and stormed the river bank at Eagle Pass, TX.

“This huge caravan of around 300 migrants crossed into Eagle Pass thanks to Border Patrol lifting the barbed wire. Hundreds of migrants crossed in a few minutes,” Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González reports.

“Somehow, these large groups of migrants are informed about the place and time when the forklifts raise the barbed wire to cross in groups.

They weren’t worried about peoples’ safety, as they claim. They were worried they wouldn’t get in illegally. What do you think about this?

How many are terrorists?

“You have to be extremely naïve to not be significantly concerned about this,” said Rodney Scott, former chief of U.S. Border Patrol from 2020 to 2021. “Regardless of what the Biden administration may claim, what it said during the campaign and the executive orders taken in January 2021 have been interpreted around the world as the border is open. You’re insane if you don’t think terrorists will use that to their advantage.”

In the aftermath of Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7, President Biden, without mentioning the border, told “60 Minutes” that the threat the U.S. could face from terrorists in the country had escalated.

He’s doing it, and the media allows him to get away with it. They don’t press him or even question him.

THE CARAVAN

There is something else I’d like to share with you. It’s almost pointless to mention that there is a huge caravan on its way since thousands pour in day and night by air, land, and sea. However, the caravans are noteworthy in that they flood the border, usually violently, all at once, and the border patrol can’t even get the fake names they give them.

The scale of illegal immigration across the US southern border is staggering https://t.co/Sd4KaLpJaJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

