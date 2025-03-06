Hampton Dellinger Was Fired Again

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals allowed President Trump to fire Hampton Dellinger, the ethics watchdog who works against the agenda daily.

Last month, President Trump fired Hampton Dellinger, Special Counsel of the Office of Special Counsel, not to be confused with a federal prosecutor. On Saturday, far-left Judge Jackson ruled that Hampton Dellinger’s removal was unlawful and issued a judgment declaring his firing illegal.

DOJ counsel argued that, under Article II, President Trump has the authority to fire subordinates without cause.

DOJ lawyers correctly argued that Judge Jackson has no authority to reinstate Dellinger, asserting that her order infringes on the president’s power.

The appeals court granted a motion to stay Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s order reinstating the Biden holdover.

The three-judge panel included Henderson (a George W. Bush appointee), Millett (an Obama appointee), and Walker (a Trump appointee).

Dellinger is the ultimate example of Deep State. He is an unelected bureaucrat trying to run the government.

BREAKING: DC Circuit allows Trump firing of Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger to proceed. Judges Henderson (GHWBush), Millett (Obama), Walker (Trump). No dissent. Opinion to follow. Doc: https://t.co/kM8rmB1w32 — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) March 5, 2025

Dellinger is a Democrat plant.

As I detail here, Dellinger despises Pres Trump. He is the son of a longtime Democratic Party legal figure. His wife is a radical pro-abortion activist.https://t.co/kb3GGv1cfl — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 3, 2025

