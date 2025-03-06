Firing of USAID Employees Is a Go!

Courthouse News reports that a Federal judge cleared the way to mass dismiss USAID employees. Of all the agencies, USAID’s crimes are among the worst. They are unethical and inefficient if they aren’t criminal under the law. They wantonly waste tax dollars and send billions to terrorist groups. Didn’t one employee notice and object?

Some of the donations from USAID are worthy, and Sec. Rubio promised to continue them with 611 workers and fire about 2,000.

Of course people are concerned about losing their jobs, but if those jobs are not needed or cause harm, they must end!

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, lifted a temporary restraining order that protected over 2,000 USAID employees from termination.

He denied a union coalition of U.S. Agency for International Development employees’ request to block the Trump administration’s effort to dismantle the humanitarian aid agency.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote in the 26-page opinion that he could only rule on the union’s employment claims because USAID was “still standing.” Thus, any harm they would suffer from mass terminations could be addressed via monetary damages.

The unions claim the Trump administration’s 90-day foreign assistance pause and terminations at USAID would result in “catastrophic humanitarian consequences.” Further, the efforts would seriously harm the United States’ political and contractual relationships with allies and on-the-ground organizations.

In its opposition, the government argued that a block of its handling of USAID would cause harms of their own, warning that the nation’s “foreign aid industry” was not aligned with American interests and antithetical to American values and to world peace.

“Weighing plaintiffs’ assertions on these questions against the government’s is like comparing apples to oranges,” Nichols wrote. “Where one side claims that USAID’s operations are essential to human flourishing and the other side claims they are presently at odds with it, it is simply not possible for the court to conclude, as a matter of law or equity, that the public interest favors or disfavors an injunction.”

However, Nichols said the unions’ constitutional and Administrative Procedure Act claims challenging USAID’s dismantling could find success in the long run. Still, for now he could only rule on the employment claims.

Trump Can Fire the Employees Sending Our Money to Terrorists

Nichols previously granted the union’s request to block a midnight deadline on Feb. 7 that would have resulted in 2,014 USAID employees being placed on administrative leave — joining 2,140 others already on leave. He granted another weeklong extension on Feb. 13.

Friday’s order opens the door for Deputy Administrator of USAID Peter Marocco to lay off those 2,014 USAID employees, leaving approximately 611 staff members the administration deemed essential.

Nichols was concerned that the sudden placements would result in serious risks for the over 1,400 USAID employees stationed overseas, losing access to vital security systems such as the SAFE Alert system, two-way radios and GPS-enabled panic buttons.

Since issuing the temporary restraining order, Marocco filed several declarations reassuring Nichols that any overseas employee placed on leave would retain access to security systems.

Nichols found the declarations satisfactory and noted that any resulting harms would be financial and could be redressed via damages. He added that the declarations had convinced him the unions’ “initial assertions of harm were overstated.”

