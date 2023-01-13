Hamtramck City Council Okays Animal Sacrifice

Hamtramck City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the religious sacrifice of animals on residential property as long as they clean up after.

Muslims often slaughter animals during the holiday of Eid al-Adha, and Hamtramck has one of the highest percentages of Muslim residents among cities in the U.S.

The all-Muslim city council voted 3-2, with Mayor Amer Ghalib casting an additional vote in favor, making it 4-2, to amend a city ordinance to allow the religious sacrifice of animals at home. After the vote to approve, applause broke out from members of the public, who packed the meeting to speak out before the vote.

“If somebody wants to do it, they have a right to do their practice,” Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Mohammed Hassan said at the meeting, which was live-streamed.

We think the animals disagree. We’re becoming barbaric.

It’s ironic how the progressives are always railing against Christians for nothing, but slaughtering animals as a religious sacrifice as if it was 700 AD is just fine. Hopefully, they don’t torture the animals.

How often have progressives insulted hunters, but this isn’t a problem for them? What kind of animals do they slaughter in this ritual? A report at Yahoo News said they slit the throats of goats, lambs, and cows in these residential areas.

