‘Hanoi John’ Says It’s Too Late to Roll Back the End of Carbon Emissions

According to the AP, during an interview on Sunday, US climate csar John Kerry said there could be no rolling back of moves to end carbon emissions.

“We’re in a very different place than where we were a year ago, let alone two and three years ago,” Kerry said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“But we’re not doing everything we said we’d do,” he said after attending a meeting of energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations. “A lot of countries need to step up, including ours, to reduce emissions faster, deploy renewables faster, bring new technologies online faster. All of that has to happen.”

“The United States and all the developed world has the responsibility to help the developing world through this crisis,” he said. “Those countries will really determine what happens. If they will reduce, if they will take the lead, if they will start deploying the new technologies, if they will stop using unabated fossil fuels, we’ll up the chance of winning this battle.”

‘Hanoi John‘ hoped for cooperation with China on climate despite friction over Taiwan, human rights, technology, and other issues, saying he had a “very good conversation” with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, just days earlier.

“We agreed that we need to get back together personally, visit and try to see what we can find to work on together to accelerate the process. Is that doable? I hope so,” Kerry said.

If he thinks China will stop building coal plants, he’s out of his mind.

No one person can roll back what’s happening in the climate sector, Kerry said, “because private companies have made major bets on the future, and they’re not going to reverse them.”

One area where much more needs to be done is in climate financing, Kerry said, even though developed countries were close to their $100 billion goal in annual support for developing nations.

The annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund last week in Washington were a start, “but they’re not enough. They didn’t produce enough of a change, in our judgment, to really unleash the kind of financial support that’s necessary.

Someone must explain to Kerry – Old Horseface – that we’re borrowing $6 billion a day, and we don’t have any money.

No one told him to proceed with the lunatic goals of the World Economic Forum. No laws were passed. You’d think they’d at least have to pass a law. The EPA says no more gas vehicles, and that’s it. Biden says no more refineries, coal, or natural gas, and they will be gone. How is he not a dictator?

