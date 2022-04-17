Happy Easter and Happy Passover to You and Your Families

Easter is the annual celebration of Christ’s resurrection to life after His crucifixion and death. The day is also called Resurrection Sunday. The word Easter is related to the word east, which naturally points us to the sunrise, new days, and new beginnings.

Passover (AKA Pesach) is the springtime holiday observed by Jewish people everywhere on the date when G‑d took the Jewish people out of Egypt. It lasts for eight days (seven days in Israel), during which no bread, or anything that contains grain that has fermented, is to be consumed or even owned.

We hope God blesses everyone on this day and we pray for peace.

