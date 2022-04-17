Rep. Mo Brooks Explains Why “Congress Is So Unresponsive” to the Needs of Citizens

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says prime committee chairmanships cost a minimum of $1 million and are paid by special interest groups as “a quid pro quo” for favored legislation.

“I’m sure you are very much concerned about why our Congress is so unresponsive to the regular needs of American citizens,” Rep. Brooks told supporters. “Why some of these policies that come out are so bizarre, so unfair, so skewered against regular Jane and Joe Citizen. Special interest groups run Washington, and I don’t mean that metaphorically. I mean literally.”

In the House, special interest groups pay for chairmanships, and then there is quid pro quo. If you don’t do what they tell you to do, they won’t give you the money for the chairmanship.

This is why Congress doesn’t rise to the public policy challenges confronting the nation. And both parties do it.

