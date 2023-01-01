Happy New Year and May God Bless You and Yours

By
M Dowling
-
2
5

Have you made a New Year’s resolution? Studies show only 9% of New Year’s resolutions are kept!

Watching the ball drop since 1904. It’s one of the traditions the NY Times started.


Future Dystopian Overlord
Future Dystopian Overlord
49 minutes ago

Congrats, IS, you are firmly in the top ten on my aggregate news bookmarks, which means you may occasionally get linked out in an email. I don’t have any social media accounts, even though I may own etfs in the industry. Social media has done wonders to keep private and secluded areas of the world private and secluded.
I can’t really offer any advice or predictions for the new year, as it is not my custom to alter another’s fate. However, if I may offer one insight, the road to understanding is paved with forgiveness. Enjoy.

M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
7 seconds ago
Reply to  Future Dystopian Overlord

Thank you very much and we welcome your opinions. Happy New Year.

