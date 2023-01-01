2nd ABC News Producer Dies Suddenly

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Only 37 years old, ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera died “suddenly of a heart attack” on Dec. 23. We now learn of a second ABC 10News producer in San Diego, California dying suddenly overnight from unknown causes. Erica Gonzalez, a former Marine, a wife, and a mother, died on December 21st in her sleep.

We can’t say what the cause is, but recent studies suggest many of the sudden deaths could be tied to the vaccine.

You have to hear this:


