2nd ABC News Producer Dies Suddenly

Only 37 years old, ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera died “suddenly of a heart attack” on Dec. 23. We now learn of a second ABC 10News producer in San Diego, California dying suddenly overnight from unknown causes. Erica Gonzalez, a former Marine, a wife, and a mother, died on December 21st in her sleep.

Second ABC News Producer Dead Within a Week Erica Gonzalez, 28 died overnight following the death of producer Dax Tejera, 37, from a heart attack on 23rd December. pic.twitter.com/ZguCR9HSgv — Janey (@_Janey_J) December 31, 2022

We can’t say what the cause is, but recent studies suggest many of the sudden deaths could be tied to the vaccine.

You have to hear this:

The more “science” is at odds with reality, the harder it is to maintain its lie. We’ve finally hit the point even mass-censorship won’t cut it. I can only imagine how the vaccine pushers who have been shielded from a real debate (like Hotez) will handle being held accountable. pic.twitter.com/b1HiDiqE5w — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) December 29, 2022

Not everyone that takes the jab drops dead. But everyone that’s dropping dead took the jab. #DiedSuddendly pic.twitter.com/vzxHACWTFl — MACHISMO🐭🇨🇦🇧🇷🇧🇬🇨🇦 (@Arnoldcarling) December 27, 2022

Related