KY Mayor bans drive-in religious services, tell neighbors to snitch on them

Louisville Mayor, Greg Fischer, banned drive-in church services. The Louisville church has been holding drive-in services for weeks in line with CDC guidelines but is now being told to stop just before Easter.

“The prohibition of drive-in church services goes beyond those guidelines … and unlawfully targets houses of worship,” Roger Byron, senior counsel at First Liberty, said. “Many churches across the nation are holding drive-in services to balance the spiritual and physical health of their communities.”

The mayor reportedly encouraged citizens to contact the city’s 311 number about a house of worship that plans to hold a drive-in service during the restriction, which First Liberty argues is against both state and federal law.

In other words, he wants neighbors to snitch on neighbors.

Defending his decision, Fischer said during a video address: “It’s not really practical or safe to accommodate drive-up services taking place in our community. Think about this on Sunday morning: There would be hundreds of thousands of people driving around our community.”

Mitch McConnell says this violates religious liberty.

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR IS GOING TO SEND POLICE TO MONITOR CHURCHES ON EASTER

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released the state’s updated numbers on COVID-19 during his daily briefing Friday. The state has a total of 1,693 cases of COVID-19, 90 people have died and a total of 464 people have recovered from the illness.

Beshear also addressed religious leaders and church members, urging them to stay home this Easter. He said all but about seven churches have agreed not to gather in person this Sunday and continued to ask all congregations not to gather.

For those who decide to participate in a mass gathering of any type of which the state is notified of, the license plates of those individuals will be recorded and given to health department officials. They will then visit the individuals home bringing with them an order to quarantine for 14 days.

The enforcement does not apply to drive-in churches.

Both of these men are Democrats and they appear to be fascistic.