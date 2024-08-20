Great Moments of the DNC Convention

Without blinking, staring, slurring, and raging, Biden, the keynote speaker at the DNC Convention, made his exit in the most dishonest presidential Farewell Address in U.S. history. It’s his legacy wrapped up in a speech.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison called him the most consequential president in American history.

Thanks to his role as a figurehead, he was consequential if you look at how advanced Marxism has become. Biden was so consequential that they kicked him to the curb and replaced him with a woman who won zero, none, nada votes to his 14 or 15 million.

The entire event focused on Donald Trump, and they had to lie through their teeth to say what they wanted. Unfortunately, unaware people buy the lies.

There were a fair number of empty seats, and people like Keith Ellison left early.

Fake doctor Jill gave an embarrassing speech, claiming Joe left after he looked deep into his soul.

He was ousted in a coup.

Raging and lying, Joe told the ‘suckers and losers’ hoax story again. It’s an all-time favorite of his.

Communist food price controls will definitely be in place if Kamala gets in.

Biden said the Hamas rioters had a point. How cute.

He spread most of the Democrat hoaxes in one speech. Democrats handling him know they’re lying.

Joe’s legacy is his lies.

Wow, his math is great!

Stephen Miller wrote on X:

In 2020, under Trump, nationwide CBP encounters were under 650K.

All were sent home.

Under Biden-Harris, nationwide CBP encounters for this year alone are almost 2.5 million—not including RECORD gotaways—with the vast majority being resettled inside the US. In your neighborhoods.

Stephen Miller on “names you didn’t hear at the DNC tonight:

 

Jocelyn Nungaray

Laken Riley

Rachel Morin

#SAYTHEIRNAMES”

We’re Safe!

The Bill from Hell!

This lie is most annoying because people who don’t read bills believe it. The bill was a ruse so that they could use it against Republicans. It codifies illegal immigration of 5,000 or more to be decided by DHS or the president.

The redheaded state senator fancies gaslighting.
“Accuse your enemy of doing what you are doing, as you are doing it, to create confusion,” Anonymous.

The coach is from Leesville, USA.

Who wants to kill Social Security?

As President Trump promises to stop the Clinton taxation of Social Security, Biden lies and claims Republicans want to ditch it. At the present time, Democrats are sinking it by putting illegal aliens on the SS welfare portion.

He bragged about 500,000 EV charging stations when they only built eight.

Biden boasted that Kamala cast the deciding vote for The Inflation Reduction Act, which is causing a lot of inflation. It is sending Medicare payments soaring, which they are covering up.

Let’s not forget Hillary lying about Kamala, Biden’s colleague in drug and sex trafficking of women and children.

Life under commies will be grand.


