Great Moments of the DNC Convention

Without blinking, staring, slurring, and raging, Biden, the keynote speaker at the DNC Convention, made his exit in the most dishonest presidential Farewell Address in U.S. history. It’s his legacy wrapped up in a speech.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison called him the most consequential president in American history.

Thanks to his role as a figurehead, he was consequential if you look at how advanced Marxism has become. Biden was so consequential that they kicked him to the curb and replaced him with a woman who won zero, none, nada votes to his 14 or 15 million.

The entire event focused on Donald Trump, and they had to lie through their teeth to say what they wanted. Unfortunately, unaware people buy the lies.

There were a fair number of empty seats, and people like Keith Ellison left early.

NEW: President Biden appears to be zoned out after arriving at the DNC where he is expected to give a speech. Biden is expected to give a speech this evening along with Dr. Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. Biden was asked at one point at the DNC… pic.twitter.com/O6EotRBlxo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2024

Fake doctor Jill gave an embarrassing speech, claiming Joe left after he looked deep into his soul.

He was ousted in a coup.

Jill Biden says she watched Sleepy Joe “dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek re-election.” Yes, that’s totally how it went down. pic.twitter.com/S7o2rdol9f — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Raging and lying, Joe told the ‘suckers and losers’ hoax story again. It’s an all-time favorite of his.

A totally unhinged Crooked Joe disgraces himself by screaming the debunked “suckers and losers” hoax — again pic.twitter.com/WtVRrRio2I — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Communist food price controls will definitely be in place if Kamala gets in.

Crooked Joe: “Kamala and Tim will continue to take on corporate greed and bring down the cost of food.” Food is expensive because of Biden and Kamala’s out of control inflation and she wants to make it worse with Soviet price controls. pic.twitter.com/9B0Y7qrKaf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Biden said the Hamas rioters had a point. How cute.

Crooked Joe went off-script and said the Hamas rioters outside the DNC “have a point.” What does Kamala have to say about that? pic.twitter.com/J7sBDvpu89 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

He spread most of the Democrat hoaxes in one speech. Democrats handling him know they’re lying.

Biden repeated debunked hoax after debunked hoax: -very fine people

-suckers and losers

-bloodbath

-project 2025 Joe’s speech, and the convention as a whole, was nothing but shameless lie after shameless lie. All they have is gaslighting and hateful anti-Trump rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/yTQrKcgUbC — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 20, 2024

Joe’s legacy is his lies.

Joe gets lost in his speech. pic.twitter.com/7ucw01fVBU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Wow, his math is great!

BIDEN: You know we have a thousand trillion billionaires in America. Okay, time for bed, Joe. pic.twitter.com/v8X8XwoaIV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Stephen Miller wrote on X:

In 2020, under Trump, nationwide CBP encounters were under 650K.

All were sent home.

Under Biden-Harris, nationwide CBP encounters for this year alone are almost 2.5 million—not including RECORD gotaways—with the vast majority being resettled inside the US. In your neighborhoods.

Crooked Joe: “There are fewer border crossings today than when Donald Trump left office.” Crooked Joe is a LIAR! pic.twitter.com/zZgwyjgfoh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Stephen Miller on “names you didn’t hear at the DNC tonight:

Jocelyn Nungaray

Laken Riley

Rachel Morin

#SAYTHEIRNAMES”

BIDEN: Kamala and I are committed to strengthening illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/RKSOOHIAnS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

We’re Safe!

BIDEN (lying again): Americans are safer today than under Donald Trump. (Violent crime is actually UP nearly 25% across 66 cities, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association) pic.twitter.com/iIIoSzI1Ca — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

The Bill from Hell!

This lie is most annoying because people who don’t read bills believe it. The bill was a ruse so that they could use it against Republicans. It codifies illegal immigration of 5,000 or more to be decided by DHS or the president.

Crooked Joe: “Trump continues to lie about the border. Here’s what he won’t tell you… Trump killed the strongest bipartisan border deal in the history of the United States.” The “bipartisan border bill” gave illegals a fast-path to citizenship. pic.twitter.com/EH1liy484c — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

The redheaded state senator fancies gaslighting.

“Accuse your enemy of doing what you are doing, as you are doing it, to create confusion,” Anonymous.

Some random state senator at the DNC laments that President Trump “could even weaponize the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents!” That’s weird, since that’s EXACTLY what Kamala Harris and the deranged Democrats have done to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/ISx9gWXk0F — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

The coach is from Leesville, USA.

Steve Kerr said tonight that “speaking out about politics these days comes with risks… but it was too important as an American citizen to not speak up.” This is the same Steve Kerr that had no comment when he was asked about China’s human rights abuses. pic.twitter.com/n0TXRpmi9n — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Who wants to kill Social Security?

As President Trump promises to stop the Clinton taxation of Social Security, Biden lies and claims Republicans want to ditch it. At the present time, Democrats are sinking it by putting illegal aliens on the SS welfare portion.

All Crooked Joe Biden has are LIES. President Trump will ALWAYS protect Social Security and Medicare for Our Great Seniors! pic.twitter.com/v3KRs9VCev — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

He bragged about 500,000 EV charging stations when they only built eight.

Joe Biden brags about building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. As of May, $7.5 billion has been spent — and only SEVEN chargers have been built. pic.twitter.com/nd83euSDZ4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Biden boasted that Kamala cast the deciding vote for The Inflation Reduction Act, which is causing a lot of inflation. It is sending Medicare payments soaring, which they are covering up.

JOE BIDEN: “And guess who cast the tie-breaking-vote…? Kamala Harris!” pic.twitter.com/YCfGK21c7J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 20, 2024

Let’s not forget Hillary lying about Kamala, Biden’s colleague in drug and sex trafficking of women and children.

Crooked Hillary: “Kamala cares about kids and families.” (Kamala has done nothing to stop migrant child rapes and murders) pic.twitter.com/ZjF83P0vh9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Life under commies will be grand.

CHICAGO- An idea of how many police officers are currently downtown marching alongside protesters in an attempt to keep the peace as the sun goes down | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/Wckr8Zst0M — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024