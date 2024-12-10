Harmeet Dhillon Nominated for Top Position at DoJ

President-elect Donald Trump just nominated Harmeet Dhillon to become the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.

The media keeps accusing him of being anti-woman and anti-minorities, yet he hires so many.

I am pleased to nominate Harmeet K. Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice. Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers.

Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and the University of Virginia Law School, and clerked in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Harmeet is a respected member of the Sikh religious community. In her new role at the DOJ, Harmeet will be a tireless defender of our Constitutional Rights, and will enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY.

Dhillon responded:

I’m extremely honored by President Trump’s nomination to assist with our nation’s civil rights agenda. It has been my dream to be able to serve our great country, and I am so excited to be part of an incredible team of lawyers led by @PamBondi.

I cannot wait to get to work! I would not be here today without my amazing mother and brother’s support, and my beloved father Tejpal and husband Sarv, who did not live to see this day; I hope I will honor their memories, with God’s grace.

In late August of this year, Harmeet lost her beloved husband Sarvjit Singh Randhawa to Parkinson’s and cancer.

