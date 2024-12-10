Black Staffers: Outright Racial Discrimination by Harris Campaign

Black Harris staffers are accusing the campaign leadership of mistreatment and “outright racial discrimination” in a “damning” new article outlining numerous allegations against the now-defunct campaign.

The New York Times published a “damning” story Sunday titled “How Alarmed Harris Staffers Went Rogue to Reach Black and Latino Voters.”

The rogues went around canvassing on their own.

According to the Times, “Many staff members felt that Philadelphia’s racially diverse neighborhoods were ignored. Black campaign staff members and political operatives said campaign leadership dismissed concerns that Democrats were taking their base for granted.”

“After Ms. Harris’ loss, black campaign employees set up a call to talk about career opportunities with Angela Rye, a [racist] political strategist and podcast host. The discussion quickly shifted as they shared their anger at how the campaign had treated them. They said they were underfunded, and their field operations had been haphazard in several battleground states.

“Underfunded?” Where did the money go?

As an aside, Angela Rye is one of the most anti-white racists to appear on TV. She suggested Republicans were slave traders for wanting to limit illegal immigration.

“I wish I could tell you from where in Africa my ancestors came from, at least part of them,” Rye said sarcastically after Jason Miller asked if she was Canadian. “But I wouldn’t know because the same bigots who are sending people back away from their children are the ones who brought my ancestors here on slave ships.”

Rye also said whites had to be punished if they didn’t vote for Harris.

Eleven Staffers a NY Times Story Makes

Eleven staffers told the Times they knocked on doors in Philadelphia as the election drew near and were told, ‘Hey, nobody has come to our neighborhood. The campaign doesn’t care about us.’

Ironically, they said Harris didn’t hire enough Black and Latino campaign workers or political consulting firms that were owned by people of color and had expertise in reaching such voters.

They certainly had the money to do it.

She underperformed in Philadelphia, picking up some white voters but losing Latino and black voters.

“They Didn’t Do Nothing”

The offices were in the wealthy, white neighborhoods, not the [dangerous] West side.

Keith McCants is the chair of a county Democratic Party in a rural part of Georgia with many Black voters. She said the Harris campaign’s get-out-the-vote operation had been nonexistent. McCants said they pleaded for resources.

“They didn’t do nothing, absolutely nothing,” he said. “They thought: ‘Those Black voters are going to come home; they will vote for her regardless because she’s a Black woman. So let’s just focus on the suburbs.’”

Democrats say Harris didn’t lose because of inflation or Biden’s late dropping out but rather because of campaign strategy.

What Wasn’t Bad?

All of it was bad. And they wanted to run the country.

In the end, Ms. Harris received roughly 35,000 fewer votes in Philadelphia than Mr. Biden did four years earlier.

Harris had $1.2 billion and nearly $1 billion from PACs and other sources, plus free media propaganda. Yet, she did not win. Maybe they just knew she was a terrible candidate from Hell?

Was the campaign racist or just working with a bad candidate who said she’d do exactly what Biden did?

