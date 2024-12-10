Vindictive Marxist AG James Will Pursue $490M Case Against DJT

The vindictive communist who poses as an attorney general of New York will continue to demand $490 million from Donald Trump and his sons in a fraudulent civil fraud case. With interest, she could easily steal $1 billion of the Trump family’s hard-earned fortune.

Donald Trump is not even accepting a salary as president.

In my humble opinion, James wants to get Trump because she is a communist and he is a white Republican.

According to one of Letitia James’s henchmen, Donald Trump’s impending inauguration as the next president does not impact his $454 million civil fraud judgment.

The Fine for Applying an Acceptable Practice in Real Estate

The media reports that Trump and his adult sons owe approximately $490 million, including interest in their civil fraud case after a corrupt judge ruled last year that they repeatedly inflated Trump’s net worth to secure better loan terms over a decade of business dealings. Trump has appealed the ruling.

There were no victims and the savvy banks approved the loans, having done their own assessments. Everyone made money. The banks testified on DJT’s behalf.

The letter notifying Donald Trump’s lawyers said James plans to continue defending her judgment against Trump during his appeal of the case.

“The ordinary burdens of civil litigation do not impede the President’s official duties in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution,” New York Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale wrote in a letter to D. John Sauer, Trump’s appellate lawyer and nominee for solicitor general.

Last month, Sauer requested that James drop her civil case against Trump to “cure” partisan divides and improve “the health of our Republic.”

“In the aftermath of his historic election victory, President Trump has called for our Nation’s partisan strife to end and for the contending factions to join forces for the greater good of the country. This call for unity extends to the legal onslaught against him and his family that permeated the most recent election cycle,” Sauer wrote, citing the recent dismissal of Trump federal election interference and classified documents cases.

Vale rejected the request and wrote that there is “no merit to your claim that the pendency of defendants’ own appeal will impede Mr. Trump’s official duties as President.”

“Accordingly, the various actions taken by the Special Counsel’s office or the District Attorney’s Office of New York County in the respective criminal cases brought by those offices against Mr. Trump are irrelevant here,” Vale’s letter said.

Bankrupting DJT Since They Can’t Imprison Him

They want to bankrupt Donald Trump to dissuade anyone from taking on the communists now in control of New York.

Anyone who wants to invest should stay out of New York. These people are evil.

James ran for office on the “Get Trump” ticket. James, who appears to be a racist, and her followers, who approve of this, are evil.

