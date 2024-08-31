Harris and Biden Were Invited to Arlington

By
M DOWLING
-
0
15

Democrats manufactured a new crisis over Donald Trump’s visit to Arlington to honor the 13 soldiers murdered at Abbey Gate, Kabul. Democrats created a smokescreen to cover for their political decision not to attend. They are the ones who only attend events that can benefit them politically.

Biden and Kamala were invited to Arlington and never even bothered to respond.

Here’s a good 9-minute film.

The bird knows what he’s talking about!


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments