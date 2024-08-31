Harris and Biden Were Invited to Arlington

Democrats manufactured a new crisis over Donald Trump’s visit to Arlington to honor the 13 soldiers murdered at Abbey Gate, Kabul. Democrats created a smokescreen to cover for their political decision not to attend. They are the ones who only attend events that can benefit them politically.

Biden and Kamala were invited to Arlington and never even bothered to respond.

BREAKING: Gold Star Family Member confirms Biden and Kamala were invited to the Arlington Memorial service “We never heard back from them”pic.twitter.com/HrwgnJhXme — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2024

Here’s a good 9-minute film.

The bird knows what he’s talking about!

OMG. I love it. Take this patriot bird to a Trump Rally. https://t.co/TyrOYq7uRT — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 29, 2024