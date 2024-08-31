Venezuela’s Most Feared Gang Hunting in the US

Tren de Aragua (TdA) has infiltrated the United States over the past two to three years. Homeland Security reports that since March 2023, there have been approximately 70 encounters with Tren de Aragua members at the US-Mexico border. These gang members have been slipping past local authorities by avoiding tattoos and other gang markings until they are inside the United States.

The gang has been actively recruiting in major cities such as New York City and Chicago, as well as other sanctuary cities like Denver. Denver has received about 42,000 migrants in the past few years, the highest per capita in the United States. These recruitment efforts have led to an increased presence of Tren de Aragua members in these cities.

Denver is sending many to the suburbs or to Utah.

TdA preys on and recruits illegal immigrants.

Border Patrol faces insurmountable challenges in vetting Venezuelan migrants due to a lack of cooperation from the Venezuelan government and our open borders. We have no idea how many are here.

There is no way to vet these people properly.

The Biden Administration has designated Tren de Aragua as a transnational criminal organization. This designation aims to enhance efforts to combat the gang’s activities and includes offering substantial rewards for information leading to the capture of its leaders in the United States.

Closing the border would be better.

TdA Commits High Profile Crimes

Tren de Aragua members have been linked to several high-profile crimes in the United States. Notably, a Venezuelan migrant tied to the gang was involved in the shooting of two NYPD officers last month. This individual later confessed to his gang affiliation and revealed that he received gang tattoos after arriving in the US. He also disclosed that New York City migrant shelters. They are used as hubs for gun smuggling, with gang members utilizing food delivery bags to transport firearms.

In January, Tren de Aragua was also believed to be involved in an assault on NYPD officers in Times Square. The gang’s activities have established strongholds in New York City and other sanctuary cities across the country.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide have been advised to remain vigilant due to the potential threats posed by Tren de Aragua. The increased presence and activities of this violent gang have raised significant concerns for the safety of police officers and the general public.

The rise of Tren de Aragua in the United States represents a serious threat to law enforcement and public safety. Homeland Security Investigations continues to monitor the situation closely. They urge local police departments to stay alert and take necessary precautions to protect their officers from potential attacks.

