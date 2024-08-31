US State Department Funds Brazil’s Anti-Speech Edicts

After banning X, Brazil has blocked the X account of the US embassy in Brazil. Mike Benz reports that Brazilians can’t see the embassy’s X account. The embassy officials hadn’t issued a statement.

They haven’t threatened to move US businesses out of the country, abandoning the $200 million in foreign assistance they receive, nothing.

Finally, after a year of total silence yesterday, they made a public statement about monitoring the situation.

Mike Benz explains that the US embassy has “been behind it. They have been funding it. They had been coordinating it.”

A Brazilian member of Congress in the US told Benz he was censored. “The US government actually funded the Brazilian NGOs; the Brazilian think tanks who are part of the legislative development of these censorship edicts and who pressuring Brazil’s government not to create a carve-X out for congressional parliamentarians because it would give a free pass for Brazilian members of Congress to spread misinformation online.”

“So the US government funded the pressure for the ability to arrest that politician. This is not a case where the Brazilian government has gone rogue. The US government sponsored it through the State Department, through US aid, through the national demand for democracy, in about 100 different NGOs, university centers, legal scholars, and activists within Brazil, starting in 2018, starting in or about October 2018, and first, they came for the social media companies then they came for WhatsApp telegram and now finally they’re coming for X.”

[Soon, they’ll come for all of us. The State Department funded Communist Lula over Bolsonaro who wants freedom for Brazilians.]

The State Department weaponizes free speech.

“The embassy is between a rock and a hard place right now,” Benz says, “because they want next to censor all Bolsonaro supporters, all pro-Bolsonaro sentiment, but they don’t want to look like they’re behind it. They are, and again, bring me in. I will show you the whole road map, and they don’t want it …to have to be in the diplomatic crosshairs of it, of blessing the banning of an entire platform in a huge country on censorship grounds. Because the other half of what the State Department does is pressure foreign governments for free speech because when there’s a party they don’t like in power, they promote free speech and sanction countries for not having free speech because it doesn’t allow the US State Department network there to win an election or rise to power or galvanize political support.”

Zuckerberg fears the blob.

