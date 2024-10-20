Harris and Walz Are Very Tired, Very Fatigued, Very Fatigued

By
M DOWLING
-
3
30

President Trump has a new gig: He is now the only candidate to have worked at McDonald’s. Trump is indefatigable, yet the media spent a week saying he is very tired. The information allegedly came from an anonymous staffer.

He worked at McDonalds longer than Harris did.

Kamala and Walz are having a tough time working, going from rally to rally. They’re very fatigued. Will the media talk about this for a week?

They kept lying, claiming Trump has been canceling events. Only he didn’t cancel any events. There were some, like a 60 Minutes interview, that he decided against doing because of their bias.

On a more serious note, Victor Davis Hanson discussed the new cultural revolution:


