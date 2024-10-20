Harris and Walz Are Very Tired, Very Fatigued, Very Fatigued

President Trump has a new gig: He is now the only candidate to have worked at McDonald’s. Trump is indefatigable, yet the media spent a week saying he is very tired. The information allegedly came from an anonymous staffer.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump is killing it on his first day on the job at McDonalds. Perfectly salted hot crispy fries. pic.twitter.com/DTH2cdGkEI — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 20, 2024

He worked at McDonalds longer than Harris did.

WATCH: President Trump is working at @McDonalds today. He has now officially worked at McDonalds longer than Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris, because Harris lied about working at McDonalds! https://t.co/tK7i7ViNgh pic.twitter.com/SQqtCdZbp6 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 20, 2024

Kamala and Walz are having a tough time working, going from rally to rally. They’re very fatigued. Will the media talk about this for a week?

Walz admits he and Kamala are suffering from intense exhaustion: “We’re fatigued. We’re fatigued.” pic.twitter.com/wPOjyAshA5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

They kept lying, claiming Trump has been canceling events. Only he didn’t cancel any events. There were some, like a 60 Minutes interview, that he decided against doing because of their bias.

Q: “Kamala Harris says she thinks your exhausted. That’s why you’re cancelling events.” Former President Trump: “What event did I cancel? She doesn’t go to any events. She’s a loser…She should have been last night with the Catholics…I’m not even tired. I’m exhilarated.” pic.twitter.com/UzwxBkssFG — CSPAN (@cspan) October 18, 2024

On a more serious note, Victor Davis Hanson discussed the new cultural revolution:

Victor Davis Hanson discusses America's Cultural Revolution in a video attach here. Cultural Revolutions are dangerous, disruptive & can be catastrophic as we saw in France with the guillotines. Let's hope Trump Wins so it can be a BAD Memory! pic.twitter.com/5AmdJFyJo8 https://t.co/K8pzym9xcW — PeriklestheGREAT "Do Unto Others" (@PeriklesGREAT) October 19, 2024