Iranian Spy Could Be Positioned at a High Level in the Biden Admin

An Iranian spy could be a mole getting top secret intel about Israeli preparations as they get ready for a retaliatory attack on Iran.

Axios reports that U.S. officials are extremely concerned about a potentially major security breach after two alleged U.S. intelligence documents about Israel’s preparations for an attack on Iran were published by a Telegram account affiliated with Iran.

The alleged leak comes as Israel completes weeks of preparations for a retaliation against Iran, which attacked Israel with a barrage of ballistic missiles on Oct. 1.

There could be a spy in the Biden administration.

A Telegram channel by the name “Middle East Spectator” claimed on Friday that it had received documents from a source in the U.S. intelligence community about Israel’s preparations for an attack on Iran.

The channel is pro-Iran and is located in Iran.

The documents include an alleged Visual Intelligence report by the Department of Defense National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) distributed inside the U.S. intelligence community earlier this week.

The documents have not been verified.

The reports provide detailed information about intelligence planes, fighter jets, munitions transfers, Israeli drone units, and more.