Harris Bashes De Santis and Biden Praises Him the Next Day for His Handling of Hurricanes

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his efforts to prepare the state for Hurricane Milton’s strike in the Tampa Bay area.

“The governor of Florida says he’s gotten all that he needs,” Biden said. “I talked again to him yesterday, and I said no, you’re doing a great job. We thank you for it, and I literally gave my personal phone number to call.”

“There was a rough start in some places, but every governor from Florida to North Carolina has been fully cooperative and supportive and acknowledged what this team is doing, and they’re doing an incredible job, but we’ve got a lot more to do.”

Harris told The View harpies Gov. DeSantis wouldn’t take her call. She also suggested he wasn’t doing his job.

Kamala Harris is not the president. She isn’t even attending the daily FEMA meetings, she is instead on a political tour of softball interviews like The View. DeSantis is coordinating with Biden’s team, and he didn’t even know she had called. Biden is the president, and Kamala has had zero involvement. I’m sure she could have been involved if she wanted to actually work.

Kamala is trying to make it political.

She lied to reporters, also:

LEFT EATS LEFT: Vice President Harris accused Gov. DeSantis of “playing political games” with Hurricane Milton. But 24 hours later, President Biden stated that DeSantis “has been cooperative” and is “doing a great job.” pic.twitter.com/D14wnG2B5B — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2024

We’ve Got Your Backs

President Biden, discussing Hurricane Milton ahead of its expected landfall Wednesday night, told Floridians, “We’ve got your back.”

He said his administration would offer support “for as long as it takes to rescue, recover and rebuild.”

Mr. Biden said Milton is expected to be “one of the most and worst destructive hurricanes to hit Florida in over a century” despite being downgraded to a Category 3 storm.

“We have made available an unprecedented number of assets to deal with this crisis,” the president said. “We’re going to continue to do so until the job is done.”

The president also condemned those who have spread misinformation about the government’s rescue and recovery operations, saying it is “harmful to those who need help the most.”

Claims that people’s property is being confiscated that funds for the crisis are being diverted to undocumented migrants, and that hurricane victims will only be offered $750 in assistance are “simply not true,” Mr. Biden said.

“It’s beyond ridiculous. It’s got to stop,” he said. “Moments like this, there are no red or blue states; there’s one United States of America, where neighbors are helping neighbors, volunteers, and first responders are risking everything, including their own lives, to help their fellow Americans. State, local, and federal officials are standing side by side.”

Biden Forgot This:

Maybe there wouldn’t be a problem if they didn’t constantly lie to us. We wouldn’t get paranoid if they didn’t set up a two-tier justice system. Perhaps if DHS Secretary Mayorkas hadn’t said he didn’t have money for a second hurricane, everything would have gone more smoothly. If Harris hadn’t flippantly and arrogantly said she was giving $750 to select households, and if Biden didn’t say all Hurricane Helene victims were only getting $2.4 billion, maybe then things would have gone better.

They take zero responsibility for their mistakes.

For now, Gov. DeSantis said he is getting all he needs.