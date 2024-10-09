Harris Tells Colbert Why She’s the Change Nominee: I’m Not Trump

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris told The View audience that she wouldn’t do anything differently from Joe Biden. Harris added that she was part of the decisions of every significant action Biden took. Colbert asked her again on his late-night political hate show.

This is the word salad of nothingness she babbled in the clip:

Colbert: It goes that a lot of people, especially independent voters, really want this to be a change election and that they tend to break for you in terms of thinking about change. You are a member of the present administration under a Harris administration. What would the major changes be, and what would they say the same?

Harris: Sure. Well, I mean, I’m obviously not Joe Biden, and so that would be one change in terms of, but also, I think it’s important to say with, you know, 28 days to go, I’m, and so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like. Were I to be elected president, it is about, frankly, I, I love the American people, and I believe in our country. [Sentinel doesn’t love her]

“I, I, I love that. It is our character and nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we have aspirations, we have dreams. We are, we have [an] incredible work ethic, and, and, and I just believe that we can create and build upon the success we’ve achieved in a way that we continue to grow opportunity.

“And in that way, grow the strength of our nation.

“I, So, for example, my economic policies, I, I think of it, and I’ve named it, as creating an opportunity economy.

She left out that she was a middle-class kid.

This is how Colbert began, and his audience loved it [Warning, it’s vulgar]:

Harris claimed Gov. DeSantis wouldn’t take her call. She claimed she needed to prepare for Hurricane Milton. When the Governor was first asked, he didn’t even know she called.

However, there was no legitimate point to speak with her. DeSantis’s team was already in contact with the White House and was in the process of coordinating the appropriate federal assistance offered during natural disasters.

Her interview on 60 Minutes was devastating. If that doesn’t lower her numbers, nothing will. She was finally asked some significant questions.

Harris bashed Netanyahu, couldn’t explain her flip flops, said Iran was the greatest adversary to our nation after feeding them billions of dollars for years, and refused to defend Taiwan [said they have the right to defend themselves and there is a one-China policy]. She was terrible on the border question and the economy.