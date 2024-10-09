Whistleblower Told Sen. Hawley Trump Is Not Getting Full Security

Josh Hawley was on ‘Hannity’ last night and expressed serious concerns about Donald Trump not getting sufficient USSS protection, even now.

“You know, Sean, it sounds like he’s still not getting the security that he’s been promised,” Hawley said. “And here’s what this new whistleblower says. He says that investigators are not now allowed to come to all the Trump rallies because if they did, they would see that Trump is not getting the full presidential protective detail. He’s only getting it selectively.

“So the allegation is Secret Service leadership is now saying to its own internal investigators, no, actually, wait, don’t. Don’t come to that event. Come to this one over here. And they’re trying to conceal the fact Trump is still not getting the full levels of protection.

“I don’t know why they’re doing this. Sean, other than that, they don’t want the public to know the truth. [Or, maybe they want him dead?]

“And I tell you what, I’ve had enough of this from Secret Service leadership. I really have they need to level with the American people at what’s going on here. They need to tell us [that] if Trump is really getting all the security he needs, these rallies need to be safe for everybody who goes to him. And I’ve had enough of the prevarication, of the concealment and the stonewalling. It’s got to stop. You know, Sean, it sounds like he’s still not getting the security …”

BREAKING: A new whistleblower alleges that Secret Service STILL isn’t providing President Trump with full protection. And they’re trying to conceal it from the government’s own auditors. What is going on here?? pic.twitter.com/L10XjhNEhW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 9, 2024

This is the letter Sen. Hawley sent to USSS Acting Director Ronald Rowe. Getting answers or honest ones might take a very long time.