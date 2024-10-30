Harris Campaign Gave $$$$$ to Reparations & Defund Police Groups

Fox News reported that the Harris campaign cut multiple six-figure checks in the past month for leftist groups that have been vocal about defunding the police and pushing reparations. They are tied to anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan.

This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who has followed Kamala Harris over the years, but she is trying to present herself as something she is not.

The Harris campaign gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to a handful of black advocacy groups mobilizing black voters before next week’s election. According to FEC filings, the Black Voters Matters Fund received $150,000. They call for defunding the police and push for reparations.

“The answer to police violence against communities of color is not more money for police,” the group wrote in February 2023. “It’s time to defund the police and redirect those resources into building strong, healthy communities.”

That should give you an idea of how Harris will run a presidency.

The group is also partnering with Democracy Frontlines Fund. They are looking to defund prisons and the police. Then there’s the Black Church PAC that received $150,000. They want to defund the police.

Another group Until Freedom advocates for defunding and abolishing police.

There’s so much more. Go read the article on this link.