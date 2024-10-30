Astrophysicist Trashes Space Travel with a TDS Host

TV astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and Trump-hating CNN anchor Kasie Hunt yucked it up this morning, mocking President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their fascination with space travel, Mars, and the possibility of life on other planets.

The two hosts think the idea of life on other planets is absurd. However, there are so many solar systems that the likelihood is there is intelligent life on other planets, maybe even a planet where they speak English. We can’t fathom how vast the universe is.

If aliens have come here, they probably made a quick U-turn when they got a good look at us.

Tyson is allegedly on TV to get people interested in science and space, but he does the opposite when the messenger is not politically in tune with him.

Hunt is just another TV fake news nitwit.

Tyson was allegedly on CNN to promote his book, Merlin’s Tour of the Universe. Apparently, Merlin is so wise that he thinks you’d have to be a dumbdumb to want to go to Mars.

NEW: Neil deGrasse Tyson’s ‘wise fictional character Merlin’ doesn’t understand why Elon Musk wants to ‘colonize’ Mars “Merlin is wise, okay? Uh huh. So you can say, ‘Let’s colonize Mars,’ but you have to ask, ‘Well, what’s motivating you to do that?'” pic.twitter.com/M26Vz9Fra9 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) October 30, 2024

Great job encouraging people to enjoy astrophysics, Tyson. You’re missing the mystery and the magic of science and space.

So, to really get people interested in the subject, Hunt shows political clips of Musk and Trump talking about Mars, somewhat tongue-in-cheek. The purpose was clearly to make fun of them. We’d like to know what Hunt is contributing to the world that could in any way equal what Trump and Musk have done. As for Tyson, he’s a serious disappointment.

The Rant

KASIE HUNT: So I have another set of sound from Donald Trump and Elon Musk. I don’t think they’re directly in the forms of questions, but I think Merlin could take them, let’s watch.

DONALD TRUMP: There’s no reason not to. I mean, there’s no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don’t have life.

ELON MUSK: Maybe the aliens will come visit us. Maybe. I mean, maybe they are here right now.

I haven’t seen any, like, sort of green aliens with antennas on the head or anything like that. And maybe they are. They’re just very subtle.

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Okay. [HaHaHa]

KASIE HUNT: [HaHaHa] So are aliens here?

NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: Easier aliens with antennas. The only people who imagine them that way are those who remember the antennas on TV sets. The rabbit. Remember [HaHaHa] back when that was how you communicated through space. Our aliens that we drew had antennas. So that’s an old fashioned way to think about aliens. Elon is wondering whether they’ve already visited us. KASIE HUNT: (LAUGHS) That’s underselling you, sir.

At one point, Tyson said about UFOs, “Call me when you have a dinner invite from an alien.”

I don’t think he’d get an invite, given that aliens are probably looking for intelligent life. Astrophysicists who allow politics to infest science are too dopey.

Hunt had trouble pronouncing the word “astrologer.” She called them astrologers. Sadly, they thought they were very funny.

She insulted RFK Jr. and complained about people ignoring science. We thought space travel was science. These two do love Big Pharma and lockdowns. That’s their science.