Harris, Cheney, Kinzinger, Others Lose Security Clearances

According to NBC ‘News,” President Donald Trump, in a Friday night memo, rescinded any existing security clearances and access to classified information for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and various other officials.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information,” the executive memo reads. “I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to rescind their access to classified information immediately.”

The memo also states that the people named — 15 in all — will not have access to classified briefings or the ability to access secure U.S. government facilities without an escort.

The directive also names former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. It applies to any members of the Biden family.

Many of the people in Trump’s memo already had their clearances revoked this month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

One report I read said three million people have security clearances. Why? Once they leave, it should be revoked. These clearances are worth money and jobs, possibly because they use them when they aren’t supposed to use them.

Among the first actions Trump took in January was rescinding the security clearance of at least 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter during the 2020 campaign suggesting – lying – the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden had the “classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

