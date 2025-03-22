The Institute of Peace Will Turn Out Worse Than We Thought

As reported, Judge Beryl Howell, a far-left judge, allowed the DOGE team to take over the rogue Institute of Peace agency after they had to use law enforcement to gain entrance.

DOGE couldn’t get in, so they brought the FBI. The Director of the Institute wouldn’t let the FBI in and called the police. The police sided with the President’s team.

The Institute is promoting anarchism and Marxism around the world.

Howell complained about them bringing law enforcement, but who cares? They did the right thing.

We don’t know what they will find, but you have to hear Michael T. Flynn address it. Be forewarned, he curses a lot.

