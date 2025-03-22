Over 100 Subversives Fired from DHS’s Civil Rights Branch

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Trump fired most of the Civil Rights branch of the Department of Homeland Security. They terminated almost every worker, but not all. This group of people are overseers of deportations. They provided liaisons, lawyers, advice to stay in the country, and other services to illegal aliens, including criminals. It is at the taxpayer’s expense.

The more than 100 staffers will be allowed to find another job within the administration or hit the unemployment line in two months. Either way, they are no longer employed in their current positions.

The Subversives

They are subversives that the New York Times calls “watchdogs” over Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Like Judge Boasberg, these plants don’t want illegal aliens removed. The Times claims Trump is trying to root out oversight and take away transparency. That’s provably untrue. This administration is transparent in every single thing they do.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Homeland Security Department, said the decision was meant to “streamline oversight to remove roadblocks to enforcement.”

“These offices have obstructed immigration enforcement by adding bureaucratic hurdles and undermining D.H.S.’s mission,” Ms. McLaughlin said. “Rather than supporting law enforcement efforts, they often function as internal adversaries that slow down operations.”

Critics say it’s an attempt to sidestep any scrutiny.

That can’t be true when the administration is transparent and the so-called watchdogs are radicals. This is the group that was against the Remain in Mexico policy.

Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, said the mass firing at the Homeland Security Department was an attempt to ensure “that there will be no transparency or oversight of his extreme agenda.”

Bennie is the J6 co-chair who conducted Soviet-style inquisitions. He ignored due process, a right to a lawyer, attorney privilege, presidential privilege, and so much more. He should worry more about the civil rights of Americans.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email