Harris Is Polling Ahead of Trump or Is She?

According to the Real Clear Polling (RCP) average on Aug. 31, 2024, Harris is leading Trump by 1.8 points in the polls nationally. Without toss-up states, the Electoral College is in Harris’ favor by two electoral votes as of Saturday.

Historically, in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Trump overperformed.

If you believe the polls.

Clinton had been leading in the polls in 2016, but Trump still pulled away with the win. Although Biden beat Trump in 2020, several swing states came within thousands of votes.

The Trafalgar Group, a very accurate right-leaning poll has Trump with a considerable lead.

New ELECTORAL MAP based on latest battleground polling:

Trump/Vance (R): 296

Harris/Walz (D): 242 Trafalgar Group/InsiderAdvantage, Aug. 28-31 pic.twitter.com/OutS8Q9tpz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2024

The problem is Democrats will cheat and they are good at it. They have set it up so no one is allowed to contest any potential shenanigans.

According to Republican strategist Karl Rove, Vice President Harris is trailing President Biden and former presidential contender Hillary Clinton in her campaign. According to the Real Clear Politics average, Joe Biden led Donald Trump by 7.1 percent on this day in 2020. The election came down to a few votes in a few states, and in 2016, Hillary Clinton was ahead by 6.3 percent.

Harris had 0 delegates last time she tried to run for president and polled at 1% among Democrats, her big fans. However, Democrats and their media won’t stop attacking Donald Trump and a lot of Americans believe the hate Democrats spread. The media is using the same tactics they used last election — going from one manufactured crisis to another. It’s Project 2025, no, it’s Arlington.

Laura Loomer claims a federal agent told her that Judge Merchan plans to sentence Donald Trump to prison on September 18th and send him directly to Rikers. That’s a possibility. Democrats are desperate. The Merchan case is obvious lawfare, as was the E. Jean Carroll and Letitia James cases, but Merchan is corrupt and an operative for the Democrat Party.

The Democrat Party doesn’t follow the law and are capable of anything, but we have to remain peaceful. I have to believe it will work out in the end. We have Robert F. Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard aware of the danger this country faces if Harris wins. More might join and something good could come out of this.

Newt Gingrich sees a new movement coming together that combine conservatism and classical liberalism. We’ll see. Not ready to give up on conservatism, which to me is just common sense.