Harris Lost: The Mics Will Remain Muted

Kamala Harris tried to get out of having the mics muted during the debate. She isn’t getting her way. ABC News denied her request.

ABC News has declined to adopt Vice President Kamala Harris’ request to have wholly unmuted microphones during her Sept. 10 debate with former President Donald Trump — after days of wrangling over what Republicans viewed as Democratic attempts to lay a trap for the GOP nominee.

A network email reviewed by The Post lays out similar rules as those for Trump’s June 27 CNN debate against President Biden — including no audience, no pre-written notes or props, and muted mics when a candidate is not speaking.

Trump and Harris will stand on stage and can carry only a pen, paper pad, and water bottle.

Kamala wanted the mics unmuted so she could filibuster and diminish Donald like this:

Kamala wants the mics on during the debate so she can do this about 30 times. The day after all we would hear from the MSM is how STRONG she is. “She put Trump in his place!” My gosh is she unlikable. pic.twitter.com/rJv351XZCD — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 31, 2024