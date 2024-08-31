US Is #1 Consumer of Child Porn Videos, #1 Demand for Child Sex in the World

Ben Bergquam, the host of Law and Border on Real America’s Voice, appeared on the War Room with Steve Bannon in 2022 to talk about the conflict of interest between what Catholic Charities claims they are doing in the name of faithful Christians and what they are in fact- actually -doing that is harming humanity as they exploit the Southern Border for maximum profit.

Catholic Charities is receiving extensive funds from the Biden-Harris government to further the trafficking of illegal immigrants into the United States. Ben Bergquam provides a report in the clip proving how bad it has gotten. He notes that Catholic Charities is now a communist party institution.

As Mr. Bergquam says, it’s a welfare organization. They are tied to communism and social justice and have little to do with the Catholic religion and the Catholic Church.

“They are a social welfare organization, social justice organization, tied to the left, tied to communism, and the undermining of America. It’s all tied together,” Mr. Bergquam of Real America’s Voice said. Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Heritage reports that 71% of the illegal aliens are going to 431 Republican districts. This is all by design. The US is the number one demand for child sex in the world. The US is the number one consumer of child rape videos in the world. Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Traffickers make $14 million a day on these children. US agencies are becoming traffickers. Christian Gold Company Defies Industry’s Retirement Fearmongering Through Prayer and Biblical Hope Who is the racist? The Guatemalan leadership said the US is killing their kids. Watch: More Information:

There are 500,000+ missing migrant children in the USA. Many are being trafficked for sIave labor in businesses. The Biden/Harris administration is doing nothing to stop it. Their policies of open borders encourages MORE of this child sIave labor. “City of Dreams” is a movie… pic.twitter.com/PoU3twJpYh — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 31, 2024

Jacumba, California Mayor Bill Wells Sounds the Alarm

On 400,000+ Children Being Sex Trafficked Across the US Border — Children’s ID’s are Being Found All Over the Place “There’s 400,000 little kids, just like this that are completely lost. We have no idea where they are.… pic.twitter.com/UepQTNoqep — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 10, 2024

Children trafficked in the middle of the night in San Antonio in the back of a pick up truck. pic.twitter.com/r8kmjnhVCY pic.twitter.com/xaD7NtKdH5 — Anthony Aguero Live (@AgueroForTexas) January 15, 2024