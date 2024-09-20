KamalaHQ Lied About Jewish People Needing Heads Examined Comment

By
M DOWLING
-
0
12

The Kamala campaign lied about Trump’s comments regarding Jewish people voting for Harris out of context to smear him. Also, did you know that Harris never condemned Hamas for the October 7 atrocities?

Trump made comments about Jewish voters for Kamala, saying they need their heads examined. But the Kamala campaign clipped the first part out to make it sound like Trump is saying all Jewish voters need their heads examined.

This is what he actually said.

Here’s more to give you an idea of the nonsense.

Project 2025 nonsense:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments