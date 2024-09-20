KamalaHQ Lied About Jewish People Needing Heads Examined Comment

The Kamala campaign lied about Trump’s comments regarding Jewish people voting for Harris out of context to smear him. Also, did you know that Harris never condemned Hamas for the October 7 atrocities?

Trump made comments about Jewish voters for Kamala, saying they need their heads examined. But the Kamala campaign clipped the first part out to make it sound like Trump is saying all Jewish voters need their heads examined.

Trump: Jewish people ought to have their heads examined. Who are these people? If I don’t win this election, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with that pic.twitter.com/nDzM8ySbLX — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 20, 2024

This is what he actually said.

THE CLAIM: Trump is being antisemitic. THE TRUTH: In this clip, which is taken out of context, Trump is calling Democrats out for their antisemitism. Trump has repeatedly shown abundant support for the Jewish people and when citing that he has followed up with the statement in… pic.twitter.com/C03jFaD1PQ — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) September 20, 2024

Here’s more to give you an idea of the nonsense.

THE LIE: JD Vance is complaining about being called a fascist. THE TRUTH: JD is talking about backlash when enforcing normal immigration laws. This is something that Kamala Harris would know nothing about because she is so weak on the border. Here are the facts: – JD Vance is… pic.twitter.com/sz21UoljfV — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) September 20, 2024

Project 2025 nonsense:

THE LIE: @KamalaHQLies shares that trump has nothing to do with project 2025. THE TRUTH: Many trump allies are directly involved with Project 2025. https://t.co/UWOLdBPR8M https://t.co/ITeCnBB0k2 — KamalaHQLiesLies (@KamalaHQLiesLie) September 2, 2024