Harris Loudly Booed When Beyoncé Didn’t Sing

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

Harris’s fans came to see Beyoncé perform at her rally. They didn’t come to see her, so when Beyoncé went to the stage for two minutes, allegedly for a reported $10 million payday, the fans booed Harris. This is one staged event that did not work out. The fans came for a concert, not her.

This happened just as Beyoncé left the stage and Harris took over. However, Harris tried to pretend it was a response to Trump supporters periodically heckling her.

The Daily Mail reported that some fans had waited more than 12 hours before packing into the city’s Shell Energy Stadium expecting a performance after rumors she would sing swirled online and were reported in the Washington Post.

However, rallygoers were ultimately left disappointed when the ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker made a brief appearance in which she said she was not there as a celebrity, but as a mother. 


