Harris Loudly Booed When Beyoncé Didn’t Sing

Harris’s fans came to see Beyoncé perform at her rally. They didn’t come to see her, so when Beyoncé went to the stage for two minutes, allegedly for a reported $10 million payday, the fans booed Harris. This is one staged event that did not work out. The fans came for a concert, not her.

This happened just as Beyoncé left the stage and Harris took over. However, Harris tried to pretend it was a response to Trump supporters periodically heckling her.

The Daily Mail reported that some fans had waited more than 12 hours before packing into the city’s Shell Energy Stadium expecting a performance after rumors she would sing swirled online and were reported in the Washington Post.

However, rallygoers were ultimately left disappointed when the ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker made a brief appearance in which she said she was not there as a celebrity, but as a mother.

JUST IN: Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston, Texas descends into chaos as she fails to control the rally attendees. Boos and yelling were heard at the rally as Harris failed to calm down the rowdy crowd. It’s unclear at the moment what exactly is going on. pic.twitter.com/9RIg7QIkf5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 26, 2024

Beyoncé really showed up at the rally only to speak for a few seconds and not perform, leaving Kamala Harris to be *booed* by her fans. Watching this campaign operate is like watching a naked man smear himself in honey and run through a bear cage. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 26, 2024