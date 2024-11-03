Harris Might Lose Wisconsin & the Country

We don’t like to post polls because no one really knows who will win, and so many polls are used to promote political agendas. However, Mark Halperin’s comments were interesting. He has good sources.

His sources say Kamala Harris probably won’t win in Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona. Most people in the know believe that.

She must win the blue wall if she loses those three. She must win Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“It could be that Kamala Harris wins Pennsylvania but loses the White House because she loses Wisconsin,” he said. He added, “My reporting is that she’s in trouble in Wisconsin.”

“This is based on three sources, two Republicans, one Democrat, all of whom know the state quite well, and all of whom told me today the same version of they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin.”

NEW: Mark Halperin says his sources in both parties say Kamala Harris is not doing well in Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona. Halperin says one Democrat source and two Republican sources say they would be “somewhere between surprised and shocked” if Harris won Wisconsin. “It… pic.twitter.com/uAyqwKDXNY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2024

Let’s pray the cheating is contained. Otherwise, we become communists on November 6th. Get out and vote for Donald Trump.

Trump could win Nevada:

JUST IN: AtlasIntel, the most accurate pollster of 2020, releases their official swing state poll showing Donald Trump leading in every swing state. The poll shows Trump leading in Arizona and Nevada by a very comfortable margin. North Carolina: Trump +3.4

Georgia: Trump +2.5… pic.twitter.com/W8EJvnIsKP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 3, 2024

Interactive Polls say:

Final National Poll by NBC News Donald Trump: 49%

Kamala Harris: 49% pic.twitter.com/pXip4kf9fr — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 3, 2024

Final National Poll by Emerson Harris: 49%

Trump: 49%

Other: 1% Independents: Trump 50-44%

——

Generic Ballot

DEM: 48%

GOP: 47%

—

#10 (2.9/3.0) | 1,000 LV | 10/30-11/2https://t.co/zUIXsXxYnf pic.twitter.com/0L6qYgo4XU — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 3, 2024

Final National Poll: ABC News/Ipsos Harris: 49% (+3)

Trump: 46%

Oliver: 1%

Stein: 1%

⬜ Other: 2%

——

Independents: Harris 49-44%

7 Battleground States: Harris 49-46%

——

• #19 (2.8/3.0) | 10/29-11/1 | 2,267 LV

• Party ID: R34/D33/I29 | MoE: ±2% pic.twitter.com/5fdK5BGdkS — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 3, 2024

What really matters is the Electoral College:

Final Poll by @OnMessageInc (R) ARIZONA

Trump: 50%

Harris: 47%

—

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump: 49%

Harris: 47%

—

WISCONSIN

Trump: 48%

Harris: 47%

—

MICHIGAN

Harris: 48%

Trump: 48% #238 (1.1/3.0) | Likely voters https://t.co/COj2B3KkD9 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 1, 2024

Polymarket says Trump wins Pennsylvania:

NEW: Pennsylvania remains RED in Polymarket after last night’s panic-selling. Buyers still think Trump’s got this. pic.twitter.com/kP13dzm9ka — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 3, 2024