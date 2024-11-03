Harris Might Lose Wisconsin & the Country

M DOWLING
We don’t like to post polls because no one really knows who will win, and so many polls are used to promote political agendas. However, Mark Halperin’s comments were interesting. He has good sources.

His sources say Kamala Harris probably won’t win in Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona. Most people in the know believe that.

She must win the blue wall if she loses those three. She must win Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“It could be that Kamala Harris wins Pennsylvania but loses the White House because she loses Wisconsin,” he said. He added, “My reporting is that she’s in trouble in Wisconsin.”

“This is based on three sources, two Republicans, one Democrat, all of whom know the state quite well, and all of whom told me today the same version of they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin.”

Let’s pray the cheating is contained. Otherwise, we become communists on November 6th. Get out and vote for Donald Trump.

Trump could win Nevada:

Interactive Polls say:

What really matters is the Electoral College:

Polymarket says Trump wins Pennsylvania:


