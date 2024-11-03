The Joy Is Gone: Hochul Says Garbage People Are Anti-American

New York Gov. Hochul says Republicans, the Hitlerites, the garbage people who Biden wants to smack in the a$$, are unAmerican. Mark Cuban suggested female Trump supporters are weak and dumb. Harris and Walz, both mentally challenged people, said Trump supporters/Republicans are fascists.

They hate you.

We could have had Lee Zeldin in New York, a man of good character who is in politics for the country’s sake. Instead, we have this radical who is getting richer and richer as a so-called public servant.

Joyless Hochul made the following announcement to New Yorkers. “It gave me a chance to tie the Republicans running in these seats, the incumbents, closer to Donald Trump, and remind everybody, if you’re voting for these Republicans in New York, you are voting for someone who supports Donald Trump, and you’re anti-woman, you’re anti-abortion, and basically you’re anti-American because you have just trashed American values and what our country is all about, over and over.”

Trump has a moderate stance on abortion and will do nothing more to it now that it’s back in the hands of the people. He is for women’s rights and wants to preserve women’s sports and bathrooms. Donald Trump doesn’t want naked boys and men in girl’s and women’s locker rooms.

According to Hochul, American values include the most extreme abortion laws in the civilized world. Being American is now pretending men can be women and allowing them to beat them up in women’s sports.

As for Hitler, Democrats want wars and are attached to Wall Street at the hip. It’s the Democrats who allowed Iran to get rich so they could fund terrorism against Israel. Republicans didn’t do that.

Watch the Joyless Message:

Quite the closing message from the so called campaign of joy: If you don’t vote Democrat, you are Nazi, Hitler loving, anti-American garbage. pic.twitter.com/pbz47BSOwO — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 3, 2024