Okay, We Tried It Your Way, Let’s Go Back to Offending Everyone

By
M DOWLING
-
1
36

We don’t strive to offend, but if we do, toughen up, get over it, don’t take it to heart, be strong, we love you. We don’t want the government deciding what we can say and that’s what politically correct leads to. Be kind, but don’t worry about it.

Don’t be stupid or at least try not to be stupid:

Offensive is funny (via El Gato Mata on Substack);

 

Laugh at yourself, everyone else will (via El Gato Mata on substack)

No solutions Harris wants to be president. Now that’s a bad joke:

RAAACIST!

The Dumb Ages:

 

Serious for a moment:

Clown:

Democrat hero (very serious):

RIP

In Memory of Peanuts the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon. An overreaching government murdered these innocent creatures. That’s more serious than you know.

 

Peanuts the Squirrel

The government killed them, but the woman on this link is accused of turning them in to the government for nefarious reasons.


