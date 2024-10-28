Harris Panders with a Cringey Copycat Skit in a Black Barbershop

Kamala copied Donald Trump and visited a black barbershop. Where’s her MAGA hat?

She sported a new black accent and said this:

“That’s where the truth get’s spoken. That’s where the news gets shared, Kamala said, pandering.”

“It’s not my first time.”

Oh my, so cringey. Only in clown world.

As the election nears, the desperation intensifies. Kamala, who is getting wrecked among Black male voters, is now trying to copy Trump’s strategy of visiting inner-city Barbershops. It’s every bit as cringe as you’d expect.

The joy is gone.

pic.twitter.com/N0vPD9Pff1 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 27, 2024

MSDNC probably didn’t get what they wanted here:

Philadelphia Voter: “At the end of the day, I don’t think she has what it takes to go up against Putin — and go up against these other presidents that are built for this.” pic.twitter.com/wbyuTh9ubh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Kamala offers us Fraggle Rock, while Trump shows us the real Trump. On Friday, Trump spent three hours talking with Joe Rogan, answering every question. Some of what he said was very good, and others were not, but we know who he is and what he will do. We know he’s tireless and will try to do what he can to turn this mess around.

It’s not about her being a woman. That is her obsession.

Dear Kamala Harris, The vast majority of American men have no issue with electing a female president, our issue lies solely with you. Your reputation precedes you, defined by a relentless pursuit of power, from your tenure as California’s attorney general to the present day.… pic.twitter.com/5ASOnXF2CZ — MAHA Alliance (@MAHAalliance) October 26, 2024